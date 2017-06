Smoke rises from a tower belonging to the British embassy after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Several Afghan lawmakers fought back against Taliban insurgents who waged a series of attacks across the Afghan capital including against the parliament, MPs said on Sunday.

"I'm the representative of my people and I have to defend them," Kandahar lawmaker Naeem Hameedzai Lalai told Reuters.