Armed Afghan police climb onto the back of a vehicle after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL The Afghan Taliban said on Sunday that coordinated attacks in several provinces in Afghanistan, including multiple assaults on Western embassies and NATO headquarters in Kabul, were the start of an insurgent spring offensive.

"These attacks are the beginning of the spring offensive and we had planned them for months," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Rob Taylor)