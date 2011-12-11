KABUL Some 80 people died in Tuesday's bomb attacks on Shi'ite Muslim ceremonies in Afghanistan, far higher than the previously reported number, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Sunday.

"The numbers I got this morning, it is 80 people who died," he said. It was not clear whether he was referring only to the bombing at a shrine in Kabul, which police said on Tuesday had killed 55, or including two other incidents in different cities.

The original toll given for all three incidents was 59 people.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Daniel Magnowski, editing by Emma Graham-Harrison)