* Fraud shatters confidence in fledgling financial system
* Courts will "spare no one", judge says
* Investigators confident of recovering looted funds, assets
(Adds details on independent audits)
By Martin Petty and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Nov 28 The chief investigator probing
Afghanistan's biggest financial scandal says he will stop at
nothing to put the perpetrators in a multi-million dollar bank
fraud behind bars.
As a result, Judge Shamsul Rahman Shams worries for his own
safety.
Even for a country ranked as one of the world's most
corrupt, the theft of about $935 million from the Kabulbank two
years ago and the subsequent foot-dragging in prosecuting those
responsible underlines concerns about Afghanistan's ability to
manage its finances and enforce the rule of law.
The tough-talking Shams, conscious his country is under
close scrutiny over how it handles the embarrassing case, says
no-one -- regardless of political or business connections --
will be spared in his investigations.
"We are flexing our muscles with the big guys who could
easily get rid of us, but we are committed to solve this case,"
said Shams, who heads a special court investigating 22 people in
the scam that brought the commercial bank to its knees.
"We know it's a dangerous task but we're not scared. I don't
have a bodyguard and as soon as I announce the rulings I'll be
in trouble," Shams told Reuters in his bunker-like office in a
basement of a fortified Kabul house.
The bank's collapse triggered a financial crisis, civil
disorder and a run on deposits, worrying foreign donors and
embarrassing the U.S. and Afghan governments, which had touted
its credentials as a modern lender integral to developing a tiny
economy crippled by war and mismanagement.
The government bailed out the country's then biggest lender,
and relaunched it as the state-run New Kabul Bank.
Among those who have been linked to the scandal, according
to investigators, are the bank's current and former chiefs, its
founder and the brothers of President Hamid Karzai and his first
vice-president, Mohammad Qasim Fahim, who were both
shareholders.
A report released on Wednesday detailed for the first time
allegations of poor or reluctant law enforcement, political
interference, questionable oversight by foreign auditors and
institutionalised fraud by Kabulbank officials.
The outcome of the case is seen as a crucial barometer of
Afghanistan's commitment to stabilising the economy and its
fight against corruption, two years out from the withdrawal of
most foreign troops and a possible winding down of billions of
dollars in international aid.
PROXIES, FORGERIES, FAKES
The probe by the government-funded Independent Joint
Anti-Corruption and Evaluation Committee named no individuals
but revealed two sets of books were kept by Kabulbank, one to
satisfy regulators and another tracking the real disbursement of
funds through a loan-book scheme for proxy borrowers. They used
forged supporting documents, fake business stamps and statements
provided by accounting firms complicit in the scam.
The report was also critical of "clean assessments" from
independent auditors, which include Dubai-based Behl, Lad and Al
Sayegh and Pakistan-registered AF Ferguson, a company that comes
under the umbrella of Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC). AF Ferguson
did not appear to follow up on breaches identified during
central bank examinations, the report said.
Contacted by Reuters for comment, a PwC official said in an
email AF Ferguson's policy was not to disclose details of its
clients or the projects that it has worked on.
The report also showed how stolen funds were concealed --
disguised as large expenses, bonuses, rents and salary payments
to ghost staffers. Some funds were siphoned out of the country
either electronically or in cash aboard Pamir Airways, owned by
shareholders linked to the bank.
Those handling the bank investigation have been accused of
being sluggish. Shams, the judge leading the probe, said the
process is extremely complex, but criminal proceedings would be
wrapped up "very soon". "We want to reassure everyone that we'll
spare no one," he added.
But two have already been spared thanks to a presidential
decree in April that granted immunity from prosecution to any of
those implicated who returned funds within two months. The two
who responded were Mahmoud Karzai, the president's brother, who
has paid back $22 million and Haji Hasseen, the vice-president's
sibling, who returned $18 million, according to Shams. Both have
denied any wrongdoing.
Only two of those charged with fraud are in detention. They
are bank's founder Sherkhan Farnoon, and its former chief
executive, Khalil Fruzi, who Afghan officials believe were the
masterminds behind the scandal.
Five other suspects have fled the country and the rest are
on bail, including New Kabul Bank Chairman Masood Musa Ghazi.
Abdullah Dowrani, chief of the Financial Disputes Resolution
Commission, says around $140 million in capital has been
recovered, on top of more than $200 million in property assets
and $218 million in debt to be returned by borrowers.
Aside from the $560 million in unpaid interest, Dowrani said
much of the rest should not be difficult to recover.
Contrary to popular assumption that most of the money ended
up in Dubai, he said, as little as 10 percent was smuggled
overseas and channelled into luxury villas.
The rest was invested in Afghanistan, from an oil storage
facility, a television station and a gas firm to large-scale
property developments, some of which the government had agreed
to purchase.
"The important thing is for us is to overcome this challenge
and prove to the world that there is a system in place, though
it is new, it is weak for the time being, it has tomorrow,"
Dowrani told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Islamabad;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)