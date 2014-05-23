(Adds details, background)
By Xiaowen Bi and Jessica Donati
HONG KONG/KABUL May 23 A move by some Chinese
commercial lenders to stop doing dollar business with most
Afghan banks is connected to Beijing's concern over recent
unrest in China's western Xinjiang region, two senior Chinese
banking sources said on Friday.
But in Kabul, senior industry officials said the move came
as a result of U.S. pressure on banks to stop clearing dollar
transactions originating from Afghanistan due to money
laundering concerns.
Afghanistan's central bank governor Noorullah Delawari said
on Thursday that Chinese banks had stopped dollar transactions
with most Afghan banks, making it difficult for businesses to
pay for imports from one of Afghanistan's biggest trading
partners.
The two Chinese banking sources, from two separate
commercial lenders, confirmed that their banks had effectively
stopped doing such business with Afghan banks.
They declined to be identified, including the names of their
banks, as they were not authorised to speak to media.
It was not immediately clear whether authorities in Beijing
had evidence that the Afghan banking system was being used to
channel funds to groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic
Movement (ETIM).
But such a clampdown would mark a new front in Beijing's
battle with groups such as ETIM, which it says are separatists
seeking to form their own state that have been responsible for
many of the militant attacks to have hit Xinjiang and elsewhere
in China.
China is also concerned over reports that there are hundreds
of Uighur separatists hiding in the lawless tribal region
straddling Afghanistan's border with Pakistan who have
repeatedly vowed to attack Chinese targets from their hideouts.
ETIM was designated as a terrorist organisation by the
United States in 2002, and China has said before that it has
proof that ETIM fighters have received training in Afghanistan.
There is, however, disagreement among security experts of
the nature of ETIM. Rights organisations say there is little
concrete evidence the group has carried out most of the attacks
for which it has been blamed and that Beijing uses ETIM as an
excuse to impose repressive policies on Uighurs.
Neither the two Chinese sources, nor another from a third
bank who said the bank had slowed business with Afghanistan to a
trickle, said they had received any specific instructions from
authorities to halt the transactions.
AFGHAN LEGISLATION
In Kabul, senior banking officials said they had not heard
of the Uighur connection and linked the Chinese move to
Afghanistan's failure to pass laws meeting global standards
against money laundering and terrorist financing.
That has prompted banks from various countries to halt trade
with its commercial banks.
"They (Chinese banks) just clearly said, their correspondent
banks - the Bank of America, Citibank and also the Bank of New
York - are not accepting any more (transfers) from Afghanistan,"
said Ahmad Siar Khoreishi, CEO of Ghazanfar Bank.
"That's it They sent a swift message (saying) we are going
to stop (Afghan transactions in dollars) but in other currencies
we can support you."
Another banking executive echoed that view.
"Those (regulatory) systems are not present in Afghanistan,
so neither the commercial, central banks can say whether a
transaction is genuine or fake," he said.
The Afghan government's failure to pass key measures means
that it could in June be blacklisted by the Financial Action
Task Force (FATF), an international body that sets standards on
how countries combat money laundering.
Chinese authorities had increased checks over such
transactions as early as two years ago, in line with global
anti-money laundering rules, and stepped up scrutiny further
this year, prompting the banks effectively to stop carrying out
such dealings with Afghan banks, Chinese sources said.
All cited the issue of ETIM's presence in Afghanistan as a
reason for the heightened scrutiny. "Striving to cut their
funding sources is one of the measures to combat them," the
second source said.
China's central bank did not respond to questions sent by
Reuters.
Xinjiang, resource-rich and strategically located on the
borders of central Asia, is home to the Uighur people, who speak
a Turkic language and are culturally distinct from China's
ethnic Han majority.
Riots shook the region in 2009, when hundreds of locals took
to the streets in Urumqi, burning and smashing vehicles. Dozens
were killed.
Exiles and rights groups say China's repressive policies,
targeting Uighurs' religious freedom and economic opportunities,
were to blame for unrest.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by
Jason Subler, Maria Golovnina and Ron Popeski)