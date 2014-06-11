KABUL, June 11 The most pressing challenge
awaiting Afghanistan's new leader may not be the worsening
violence, fractured U.S. relationship or declining aid, but an
international blacklist hanging over the country's banks.
At issue: Afghan banks' failure to do enough to combat money
laundering and terrorist financing.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international
money laundering watchdog, says Afghanistan has failed to
implement its recommendations and will be blacklisted unless
laws that meet global norms are passed before it meets on June
23-27.
This could cut off its banks from the global financial
system, disrupting up to $10 billion worth of annual imports by
the time the next president takes power.
If the blacklist is enforced, all sectors of the
aid-dependent economy will be put under further strain, market
players say. "The Afghan economy will be in crisis. It would
seriously affect traders, government revenue and even
employment," said Afghan International Bank's CEO, Khalil Sediq.
The new laws are being rushed through parliament but even if
both houses pass them in time, outgoing President Hamid Karzai
seems likely to block their passage, according to banking
executives who met him recently.
"The president does not want any changes to the law," said
one CEO who attended the closed-door meeting. "He believes this
threat of blacklisting is another ploy by the West and the U.S.
to put pressure on Afghanistan."
A spokeswoman for Karzai's office declined to provide
details from the meeting but said the president's decision would
be made in the national interest.
Karzai's final months in power have been marked by a growing
hostility towards the United States, particularly his refusal to
sign a security deal allowing U.S. troops to stay in the country
beyond a 2014 deadline for foreign combat troops to leave.
The drawdown of foreign forces coincides with an upsurge in
insurgent attacks over the past 18 months.
The last two men in the race to succeed Karzai have vowed to
repair international ties, including signing the bilateral
security agreement, but the final results of the second round
will not emerge until late July at the earliest - over a month
past the FATF deadline.
Afghanistan's nascent economy is already under massive
stress, with domestic revenue down sharply this year, and
international institutions forecasting GDP growth to fall from a
high of about 14 percent in 2012 to about 3.2 percent in
2014.
At the same time, foreign donors, who fund the lion's share
of the budget, are pulling back amid concerns over rampant
government corruption and growing insecurity as foreign combat
forces pack their bags.
WESTERN BANKS PULL BACK
Many Western banks already refuse to deal with Afghanistan
because of weak regulation, fearing they may inadvertently be
embroiled in money laundering or terrorist financing.
Afghan banks route payments through Turkey or China instead,
but this loophole has been gradually closing since FATF
downgraded Afghanistan to "dark grey" in February.
Turkish banks have moved to close Afghan accounts and last
month Chinese banks halted dollar transactions with most Afghan
banks for reasons that remain unclear.
Chinese banks had been used as a gateway by Afghan banks to
process dollar transactions with other parts of the world to pay
for imports of everything from household goods to industrial
machinery to university tuition.
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries says some
commodity prices have risen 10-15 percent due to the imminent
threat hanging over the banking system.
"The prices of goods and products will increase because
traders will have to pass on the higher prices," said Afghan
United Bank CEO Hedayatullah Yahya.
The impact could be greater still if traders fail to quickly
negotiate deals to pay for orders in other currencies as
shortages of some staples, like cooking oil, could hit as early
as July, the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
"I used to route payments through banks in Afghanistan to
import cooking oil from Turkey and Indonesia, but that is no
longer possible because banks are not transferring my money,"
said one trader with imports of around $1 million per month.
How quickly the blacklist may be lifted under a new
government is unclear.
"It's a million dollar question, " said Shehzad Haider, the
former chief executive of Afghan United Bank, who is now based
in Pakistan. "Both candidates will have to pass this amended
anti-money laundering law at the earliest. They have no other
choice."
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Maria
Golovnina and Jeremy Laurence)