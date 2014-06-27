KABUL, June 27 The Afghan president may not have
signed a key measure aimed at clamping down on the financing of
terrorism, reviving concern the country's banks could go on a
money laundering blacklist, an international official in Kabul
said on Friday.
On Wednesday the government said President Hamid Karzai had
signed legislation cracking down on financial crime, temporarily
easing concern Afghan banks would be put on the blacklist this
week, alongside Yemen and Syria.
But international officials in the Afghan capital have since
told Reuters only one of the two laws needed to avoid the
blacklist had been signed by Thursday night.
"One was signed, the anti-money laundering law," an official
close to the matter said, adding that the officials were trying
to determine if the second measure had been signed.
The laws are part of measures needed to save Afghanistan
from being blacklisted by the international watchdog, the
Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
"The meeting is still happening in Paris, the question is
whether the combating the financing of terrorism law has been
signed," a second official said.
The president's press office confirmed on Friday the law
fighting money laundering had been signed, but did not comment
on the law to battle the financing of terrorism.
Banking and government officials are hoping eleventh-hour
efforts to push through the legislation will convince the FATF
Afghanistan has done enough to prove it is serious about
cracking down on money laundering and terrorist financing.
If Afghanistan goes on the watchdog's blacklist, its banks
could be cut off from the global financial system, disrupting up
to $10 billion worth of annual imports, putting all sectors of
its aid-dependent economy under strain.
Many banks have already stopped dealing with Afghanistan
because of weak regulation and last month most Afghan banks were
dealt a fresh blow when their Chinese counterparts abruptly put
a halt to dollar transactions.
The FATF watchdog is expected to discuss Afghanistan on
Friday, the last day of a meeting that started from June 23.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)