KABUL, June 25 The Afghan president has signed a
key package of legislation aimed at combating financial crime, a
statement said on Wednesday, making it less likely the country
will be added to an international blacklist this week.
The laws have been rushed through both houses of parliament
in a last-ditch bid to meet the deadline set by the
international watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),
after the draft was wrangled over by ministers for over a year.
"I put my signature to it ... this decree is to be published
in the national gazette along with the parliament drafts," the
statement by President Hamid Karzai said.
The government is hoping the eleventh-hour breakthrough will
convince the FATF it has done enough to prove it is serious
about cracking down on money laundering and terrorist financing.
If not, Afghanistan would join states including Iran and
Pakistan on the watchdog's blacklist. Its banks could be cut off
from the global financial system, disrupting up to $10 billion
worth of annual imports and putting all sectors of its
aid-dependent economy under strain.
Many banks have already stopped dealing with Afghanistan
because of weak regulation and last month most Afghan banks were
dealt a fresh blow when their Chinese counterparts abruptly put
a halt to dollar transactions.
FATF is midway through its June 23-27 meeting and is
expected to discuss Afghanistan on the last day.
