US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
KABUL, April 2 A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Afghan interior ministry building in the centre of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding several police officers, the ministry said in a statement.
"A suicide bomber wearing a military uniform ... detonated his explosives at the main gate of the interior ministry," it said. "As a result a number of policemen were wounded. Details will be announced later." (Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme