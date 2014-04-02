KABUL, April 2 A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Afghan interior ministry building in the centre of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding several police officers, the ministry said in a statement.

"A suicide bomber wearing a military uniform ... detonated his explosives at the main gate of the interior ministry," it said. "As a result a number of policemen were wounded. Details will be announced later." (Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)