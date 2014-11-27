Top U.S. general in Afghanistan sees Russia sending weapons to Taliban
KABUL The head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan said on Monday he was "not refuting" reports that Russia was providing support, including weapons, to the Taliban.
KABUL One British citizen was among five people killed in Thursday's suicide attack on a British embassy vehicle in the Afghan capital, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The other four killed in the blast were Afghans, the statement said. The explosion wounded 33 people.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie)
KHOST, Afghanistan Suspected Taliban insurgents on Monday attacked a U.S.-operated base in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, officials said, but gave few immediate details of an assault that coincided with a visit to Kabul by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.