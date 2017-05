An Afghan security force member stands guard near a military hospital at the site of blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security force member stands guard outside a military hospital at the site of blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policeman arrive at the site of a blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces stand guard outside a military hospital at the site of blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Smoke rises from a military hospital area at the site of blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers descend from helicopter on a roof of a military hospital during gunfire and blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL More than 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Wednesday's attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, a defence ministry official said.

Officials, who had earlier said at least three people had been killed, revised the figure after security forces carried out checks of the buildings in the hospital complex.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)