Smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hamid Sayedi/Files

KABUL At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.

Witnesses said they saw crowds gathered around ambulances that carried the dead and wounded to hospitals, trying to identify bodies.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Paul Tait)