An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL The death toll from a Taliban attack on a government security agency's building in the Afghan capital on Tuesday has risen to at least 28, the Kabul police chief said, with more than 320 wounded.

Police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi said civilians and members of the Afghan security forces were among the dead and wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the first in the Afghan capital since the Islamist militant group declared the start of their spring offensive a week ago.

