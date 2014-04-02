US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
KABUL, April 2 At least four policemen were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan interior ministry in the centre of Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.
"Unfortunately four of our policemen were martyred and so far we have no one wounded. It happened outside the main gate... The bomber tried to enter our human resources department," the spokesman said.
"As soon as the bomber saw some policemen he detonated his explosives. It was impossible for him to enter the facility with the suicide vest." (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme