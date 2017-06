KABUL A suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a blast wall in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing a guard and a civilian passerby, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Sediq Sediqqi said that there was only one attacker, dismissing reports that more than one insurgent was involved in the assault against a housing compound for westerners.

An Afghan health ministry official said that 17 people were wounded.

