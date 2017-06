Smoke rises from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Hamid Sayedi

KABUL A car bomb killed at least 80 people and wounded 350 in Kabul on Wednesday, when a powerful vehicle-borne bomb exploded in the middle of the Afghan capital, a public health official said.

The explosion occurred during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the Afghan capital that houses many foreign embassies and government departments.

The attack is one of the most serious seen in the Afghan capital for several months.

