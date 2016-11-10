BERLIN A German Foreign ministry spokesman reported fighting outside and in the compound of the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Thursday after a blast that NATO forces said caused heavy damage to the building.

The spokesman said Afghan security and NATO forces were now on site and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was receiving continual updates on the situation.

The ministry had convened a crisis task force, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish)