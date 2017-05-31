Afghanistan celebrates 'big dream' coming true
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
BERLIN German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday that some people in the German embassy in Kabul had been injured in the powerful bomb explosion in the Afghan capital and Afghan security staff employed there were likely among the dead.
"There are also injured people in the German embassy but they are mostly lightly injured," Gabriel said in Berlin.
"Among the fatalities are most likely Afghan security personnel who were employed at the German embassy."
KABUL Afghanistan will hold long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections on July 7, 2018, some three years after they were meant to take place, the country's Independent Election Commission said on Thursday.