Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
BERLIN The German government on Wednesday condemned as "insidious and cowardly" an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, saying the act was further proof of the "brutal inhumanity" of the Islamic State (IS) militant group.
"According to our knowledge, the terror organisation IS has claimed responsibility for this attack," a foreign ministry spokesman said in Berlin.
"This is additional evidence of the brutal inhumanity of this terror gang," he added.
Gunmen dressed as medics stormed a hospital in the Afghan capital and battled security forces for hours on Wednesday, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens.
COLOMBO Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.