Members of Afghan security forces stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Six Taliban gunmen who attacked the Afghan parliament on Mondayhave been killed, police said, nearly two hours after lawmakers were forced to flee by a large explosion and gunfire.

Ebadullah Karimi, the Kabul police spokesman, said one Taliban fighter driving a car detonated a bomb outside parliament gates and six others took up positions near the building. Afghan forces killed six of them and all lawmakers were safe, he said.

