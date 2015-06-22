US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
June 22 Six Taliban gunmen who attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday have been killed, police said, nearly two hours after lawmakers were forced to flee by a large explosion and gunfire.
Ebadullah Karimi, the Kabul police spokesman, said one Taliban fighter driving a car detonated a bomb outside parliament gates and six others took up positions near the building. Afghan forces killed six of them and all lawmakers were safe, he said. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: