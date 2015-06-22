June 22 Six Taliban gunmen who attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday have been killed, police said, nearly two hours after lawmakers were forced to flee by a large explosion and gunfire.

Ebadullah Karimi, the Kabul police spokesman, said one Taliban fighter driving a car detonated a bomb outside parliament gates and six others took up positions near the building. Afghan forces killed six of them and all lawmakers were safe, he said. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)