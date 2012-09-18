KABUL Afghan insurgent group Hezb-e-Islami claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a minibus that killed nine people, including foreigners, near Kabul airport on Tuesday and said it was launched in retaliation for a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

"A woman wearing a suicide vest blew herself up in response to the anti-Islam video," said Zubair Sediqqi, a spokesman for Hezb, which does not usually carry out such attacks.

A senior police source said eight of those killed were foreigners working for an international courier company.

