KABUL A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people and wounded 50 in Afghanistan's northern city of Taliqan on Sunday, police said.

"People were gathering for a funeral when a suicide bomber detonated himself," Mahmod al-Hussain, a senior police detective for the northern Takhar province, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mohammad Hamid,; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)