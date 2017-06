KABUL A suicide bomber blew up a mini-bus carrying foreign and local contract workers near Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Tuesday, with at least nine bodies lying near the wreckage, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

Eight of those killed were foreign workers for an international courier company, a senior police source said, while the other was an Afghan translator. Eight Afghan workers were injured in the blast.

