10 Iranian guards killed at Pakistani border, Tasnim news agency reports
LONDON Ten Iranian border guards were killed by Sunni militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported.
KABUL A suicide bomber blew himself up close to an army minibus in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring nine, the Defence Ministry said.
"A suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated his explosives near an army minibus," ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi said by telephone.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
A Reuters witness at the scene saw ambulances taking casualties to hospital, but it was not immediately clear how many had been injured.
The explosion took place in the eastern part of Kabul,capital but was powerful enough to be heard across town.
(Reporting by Sayed Hassib Sadat, Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Ten Iranian border guards were killed by Sunni militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported.
KATHMANDU The body of a 19-year-old Taiwanese woman hiker, who went missing in northwest Nepal in early March, was discovered on Wednesday and brought to Kathmandu, a hiking official said.