KABUL A suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked a convoy of foreign troops in the east of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, police and a government official said, but there was no immediate indication of the extent of any casualties.

General Ayoub Salangi, the deputy interior minister, confirmed the bomber was riding a motorcycle after he had earlier indicated it had been a suicide car bomb attack.

The bombing is the latest in a wave of attacks to hit Kabul as the majority of foreign combat troops withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of the year after 13 years of war against the Islamist Taliban and their allies.

(Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait)