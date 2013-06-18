* Hopes of brokered ceasefire in 12-year war will spell
relief for West
* Kabul explosion coincides with Afghan security handover
* Karzai warns against exploitation of peace talks by "third
country"
(Adds reaction from Pakistan Taliban)
By Dylan Welch and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, June 18 Afghanistan will send a team to
Qatar for peace talks with the Taliban, President Hamid Karzai
said on Tuesday, as the U.S.-led NATO coalition launched the
final phase of the 12-year war with the last round of security
transfers to Afghan forces.
Karzai's announcement was the first possible step forward in
the peace process, which has struggled to achieve results
despite many attempts, and is likely to be applauded by his
Western backers.
"Afghanistan's High Peace Council will travel to Qatar to
discuss peace talks with the Taliban," Karzai said in Kabul,
referring to the council he formed in late 2010.
"We hope that our brothers the Taliban also understand that
the process will move to our country soon," Karzai said of the
fundamentalist Islamic group that ruled the country with an iron
fist from 1996 to 2001.
There was no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban.
Karzai said three principles had been created to guide the
talks - that having begun in Qatar, they must then immediately
be moved to Afghanistan, that they bring about an end to
violence and that they must not become a tool for a "third
country's" exploitation of Afghanistan.
Karzai called on the Taliban last month to fight
Afghanistan's enemies in what was widely seen as a swipe against
Pakistan days after the neighbours' security forces clashed on
their joint border.
There was no immediate response to requests for comment from
Pakistan, which helped the Taliban take power in Afghanistan in
the 1990s and is facing a Taliban insurgency itself.
Many Afghan leaders say Pakistan is still helping the
militants in Afghanistan, seeing them as a tool to counter the
influence of its old rival, India.
Known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Pakistani Taliban is a
separate entity to the Afghan Taliban, though allied with them.
Spokesman Ihsanullah Ihsansaid said the Pakistani group
would support the peace talks, and would respect a peace
agreement by not carrying out cross-border attacks. But he said
such an agreement would not apply to the Pakistani Taliban at
home.
"We are independent from the Afghan Taliban and are fighting
for the implementation of Sharia Law in Pakistan," he said in a
telephone call to Reuters.
"We will continue to fight against the drone attacks, and
Pakistan army and government, who are under U.S. influence."
An Afghan diplomatic source in Qatar said the Afghan Taliban
planned to open an office there as early as Tuesday.
"There is a plan for the office to be open today," said the
source. "This will help start the peace talks again."
A team of envoys from the Taliban flew to Qatar in early
2012 to open talks with the U.S. government. But the Taliban
suspended the talks in March 2012, saying Washington was giving
mixed signals on the nascent Afghan reconciliation process.
An explosion in Kabul on Tuesday that targeted a senior
member of the peace council illustrated concerns over how
effectively the 352,000-strong Afghan security forces will fight
the growing insurgency after most foreign combat troops depart
by the end of next year.
Mohammad Mohaqiq, a prominent Hazara politician, escaped
unscathed from the attack but three people were killed and 21
wounded, a government official said.
"MILESTONE 2013"
Just a week separated the attack from two large-scale
attacks in Kabul claimed by the Taliban, with militants
attacking the airport on 10 June, and a suicide bomber killing
at least 17 people outside the supreme court the next day.
Karzai was speaking following a ceremony in which the
international coalition marked the beginning of its final phase
of handover of security to Afghan forces.
Tuesday's attack was 10 km away from and 90 minutes before
the handover ceremony attended by about 2,000 people including
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, dozens of Western
ambassadors and senior Afghan and international officials.
Dubbed "milestone 2013" by NATO, it will culminate in the
departure of all NATO troops serving in Afghanistan under the
International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) force at the end
of next year.
Afghan security forces have been rapidly built up by the
international coalition, from about 40,000 in 2009 to 352,000 in
February this year, comprised of 195,000 Afghan army soldiers
and 157,000 police.
The transfer of security responsibility began in July 2011
with a handover by ISAF of the country's most peaceful province,
Bamiyan.
There have been three further rounds since, taking to 87
percent by last December the proportion of the Afghan population
protected by the Afghan state.
Tuesday's tranche comprises restive eastern and southeastern
provinces bordering Pakistan. These include Helmand, Kandahar,
Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Logar and
Nuristan.
Fatalities among the Afghan security forces show how soon
they have been expected to take the burden of the Afghan war.
In one year, the Afghan state has lost more troops than NATO
has across the entire war.
(Addiitional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul, Saud Mehsud
in Dera Ismail Khan and Amena Bakr in Dubai; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Nick Macfie)