JALALABAD, Afghanistan, March 20 Suicide bombers attacked a police station in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city early on Thursday morning killing at least four people and wounding 20 people, according to police and health officials.

"Five suicide bombers have been killed so far and a clearance operation is ongoing," said police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal.

A gunbattle broke out in the area after the initial explosion, security officials said. The police station was located near compounds used by international agencies, including the United Nations.

