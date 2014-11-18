(Adds detail on target, responsibility)
By Jessica Donati and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Nov 18 A truck bomb ripped through the
outer perimeter of a foreign security compound in Afghanistan's
capital early on Tuesday, killing two Afghan security guards and
wounding a foreigner, police and security sources said.
The jihadist Afghan Taliban, ousted from power by a U.S.-led
coalition in 2001, claimed responsibility for the attack on the
compound on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.
Two insurgent fighters armed with guns tried to enter the
compound after the explosion, but were shot dead by guards on
the inside, officials said.
"They blew the main wall and the guys nailed them as they
tried to enter. The outer wall was breached," a Western security
official said.
Attacks on foreign troops, Afghan government officials and
security forces have intensified as the international military
coalition draws down operations, leaving the fight against the
Taliban insurgency mostly to Afghan forces.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the
blast "brought down all security barriers and walls. Several
other attackers went inside and took the foreigners under heavy
fire."
The base, known as the Hart Security Compound, is used by
foreign security contractors who work with various diplomatic
missions, including the European Police Mission in Afghanistan
(EUPOL).
Security sources said the attack was planned by the Haqqani
Network, which is allied with the Taliban and often credited
with the more complex assaults in the capital.
Such a large truck bomb is unusual even in the
violence-weary Afghan capital, which security officials say has
seen a 50 percent rise in attacks in 2014 compared to last year.
