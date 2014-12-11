KABUL Dec 11 A suicide bomber targeted a bus
carrying Afghan army personnel, killing six soldiers and
wounding 11 on Thursday on the outskirts of the capital, Kabul,
the Defence Ministry.
Five Afghan school children were also reported killed in a
foreign forces airstrike, local officials said. The
international coalition had no immediate comment.
Thursday's bombing comes after almost a two-week lull in
Taliban attacks in Kabul in the wake of a wave of bombings on
guesthouses, government officials and vehicles of foreign aid
workers in the heavily-guarded capital last month.
Taliban insurgents have stepped up their attacks in recent
months in Afghanistan with deadly suicide and roadside bombings
as most foreign troops prepare to leave the country after 13
years of war.
Dawlat Waziri, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Defence
Ministry, said a bomber on foot targeted the bus in the Tarakhil
area of eastern Kabul early in the morning when the army
personnel were on their way to work.
"Unfortunately, we lost six soldiers and 11 others were
wounded in the suicide attack," said Waziri.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks and said
12 officers were killed and 13 others wounded. Taliban
insurgents often exaggerate casualties they inflict on national
and international troops.
Meanwhile, five Afghan students were killed in a foreign
forces air strike in northern Parwan province on Wednesday,
Mohammad Zaman Mamozai, the provincial police chief told
Reuters.
The International Security Assistance Force did not
immediately respond to questions on the incident.
Civilian casualties caused by air power have been one of the
most contentious issues of the war, though there are often
conflicting claims and confirming identities of those killed
takes time.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Kay Johnson)