KABUL Dec 13 A Taliban bomb killed two American
soldiers in a NATO convoy late on Friday night near the U.S.
Bagram Airfield base north of Kabul, a U.S. defence official
said on Saturday.
"Two International Security Assistance Force service members
died as a result of an enemy forces attack in eastern
Afghanistan on Dec. 12, 2014," a coalition press release said on
Saturday.
The coalition, as per its policy, declined to give the
soldiers' nationality but a U.S. defence official in Washington
confirmed the two were American.
The bomb was the latest in a spate of deadly attacks in and
around the Afghan capital as international forces leave the
country.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Additiona reporting by Sandra
Maler in Washington; Editing by Toby Chopra)