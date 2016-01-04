(Adds detail, background)
KABUL Jan 4 A suicide bomber in a car blew
himself up close to a police checkpoint near Kabul airport on
Monday but caused no other casualties, a police spokesman said.
The bomber was spotted by police as his car approached the
checkpoint, prompting him to detonate his explosives, the
spokesman said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The blast follows a series of attacks in the Afghan capital
over recent days, including a suicide attack on a restaurant
popular with foreigners and wealthy Afghans which killed a 12
year-old boy and a security guard.
The attacks have coincided with a new effort to restart
peace talks with the Taliban after earlier meetings were broken
off last July.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Nick Macfie)