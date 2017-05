JALALABAD, Afghanistan, March 2 Explosions and gunfire rocked the area near the Indian consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, witnesses said.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the blast, which shattered windows and doors in nearby buildings and destroyed at least eight cars.

It followed a suicide attack on the nearby Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad in January. (Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie)