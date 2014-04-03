(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 1)
KABUL, April 2 A Taliban suicide bomber blew
himself up outside Afghanistan's interior ministry in central
Kabul on Wednesday, killing himself and at least six policemen,
the latest in a string of attacks ahead of Afghanistan's April 5
presidential election.
Taliban insurgents also killed nine civilians including a
provincial council candidate in northern Afghanistan, local
officials said.
The Islamist Taliban have promised to do everything in their
power to disrupt the April 5 vote when Afghans elect a successor
to the incumbent president, Hamid Karzai, who is barred by the
constitution from running again.
The Kabul attack came on the last day of campaigning for an
election that is intended to mark the first democratic transfer
of power in Afghanistan's history.
"A suicide bomber wearing a military uniform ... detonated
his explosives at the main gate of the interior ministry," the
ministry said in a statement.
"As soon as the bomber saw some policemen he detonated his
explosives. It was impossible for him to enter the facility with
the suicide vest," a ministry spokesman added.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in an
e-mail, saying the bomber had penetrated a third ring of
security at the ministry before setting off the blast.
The Taliban have stepped up the pace of attacks in the
run-up to the vote, targeting those organising the election and
foreigners, but campaign rallies have been largely undisturbed.
In the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, militants shot dead
nine people, including provincial council candidate Hussain
Nazari, after kidnapping them two days ago, officials said.
"They were travelling from Balkhab district to central
Sar-e-Pul to attend a campaign two days ago but the Taliban
kidnapped them," Abdul Jabar Haqbeen, governor of Sar-e-Pul,
told Reuters.
"Last night our security forces found nine dead bodies
separately in areas between Balkhab and Sar-e-Pul. All were shot
by the Taliban. One person was found seriously wounded."
Global powers are closely watching the election which comes
at a crucial time in Afghanistan as most foreign troops prepare
to pull out.
In a separate statement, the Taliban warned voters against
participating in what they described as a "fake election
process".
"The Islamic Emirates announces one last time that all
elements of the fake elections will be under our Mujahideen
attack," they said in a statement.
"Every official and every voting centre will be in danger
and a surge of attacks will start all over the country."
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul and Bashir Ansari in
Mazar-I-Sharif; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Nick Macfie
and Simon Cameron-Moore)