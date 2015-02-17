KABUL Feb 17 A large explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital early on Tuesday, sending a plume of smoke into the sky above Kabul, a Reuters witness said.

The cause of the blast and the number of casualties, if any, were not immediately clear.

Emergency sirens could be heard in Kabul's diplomatic quarter, but police and other officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)