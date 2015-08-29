BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says unti Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda
* Says Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details)
KABUL Aug 29 Two large explosions heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday were controlled blasts by deminers, the city's deputy police chief said.
Sayed Gul Agha Rohani told Reuters that police were questioning the demining team because it had not warned authorities in advance of their activity. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Says Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider an acquisition in London, United Kingdom Source text - (http://bit.ly/2piWmXE) Further company coverage: