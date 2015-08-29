(Adds details)

KABUL Aug 29 Two large explosions heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday were controlled blasts by deminers, the city's deputy police chief said.

Sayed Gul Agha Rohani told Reuters that police were questioning the demining team because it had not warned authorities in advance of their activity. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)