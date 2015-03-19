KABUL, March 19 A suicide bomber killed an
Afghan provincial police chief in Kabul, a regional official
said on Thursday, the latest killing to be claimed by Taliban
insurgents in a wave of attacks coinciding with the sharp
drawdown of foreign troops.
Matiullah Khan, the head of police in the central province
of Uruzgan, was visiting the Afghan capital when he was killed
in the western part of the city.
"He left his hotel last night and was with friends when a
suicide bomber attacked and killed him," Dost Mohammad Nayab, a
spokesman for the governor of Uruzgan, told Reuters.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed responsibility
on his official Twitter account for Wednesday night's attack.
A government security official in Kabul also confirmed
Khan's death, but gave no further details.
Afghanistan continues to be rocked by the attacks of Taliban
and other jihadist militants, despite reports the insurgents
may be willing to enter negotiations to end a war now in its
14th year.
Late in February, a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with
explosives car into a vehicle belonging to NATO's top envoy in
Afghanistan, killing one Turkish solder.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)