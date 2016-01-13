Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
KABUL Two gunmen who barricaded themselves in a house following a suicide bomb attack on Wednesday on the Pakistan consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been killed, Afghanistan's deputy interior minister said.
General Ayoub Salangi said in a tweet that the two attackers had been killed by Afghan security forces, who surrounded the empty government guest house where they had taken refuge after the suicide bomber detonated himself.
(Reporting by Mirwai Harooni; Editing by Nick Macfie)
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.