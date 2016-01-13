An Afghan policeman reacts as smoke billows during an attack near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz

KABUL Two gunmen who barricaded themselves in a house following a suicide bomb attack on Wednesday on the Pakistan consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been killed, Afghanistan's deputy interior minister said.

General Ayoub Salangi said in a tweet that the two attackers had been killed by Afghan security forces, who surrounded the empty government guest house where they had taken refuge after the suicide bomber detonated himself.

