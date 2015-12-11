Members of Afghan Crisis Response Unit (CRU) arrive at the site of a Taliban attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

MADRID A Spanish policeman was killed in an attack near the country's embassy in Kabul on Friday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a statement on his party's Twitter account.

Rajoy had said earlier the policeman had been wounded in the attack and had been transferred to a nearby hospital.

The attack, which the Taliban said was targeted at a guest house attached to the embassy near a heavily protected area of the capital close to many foreign embassies and government buildings, wounded at least seven people.

The car bomb was not directed against Spain and no other embassy staff were hurt, Rajoy said in the earlier statement to reporters.

(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Janet Lawrence)