Roadside bomb kills 11 Afghans headed to wedding, official says
KABUL A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
MOSCOW No Russian staff were hurt in an explosion near the country's embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The embassy building suffered some minor damage, the ministry said, and staff will now increase security measures.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
KABUL A suspected roadside bomb killed as many as 11 people from the same family on their way to a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, an official said.
QUETTA, Pakistan Suspected militants on Friday gunned down three Pakistani workers building a Chinese-funded "Silk Road" highway in the country's southwest, just days after a similar attack killed 10, officials said.