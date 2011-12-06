KABUL The Taliban condemned bomb attacks in Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, that killed at least 52 people on Tuesday, as the brutal work of "enemies", a spokesman for the insurgent group said.

"Very sadly we heard that there were explosions in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, where people were killed by the enemy's un-Islamic and inhuman activity," Zabihullah Mujahid said in an emailed statement

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns such a cruel, indiscriminate and un-Islamic attack," the statement added, using the name by which insurgent group refers to itself.