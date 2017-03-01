Pakistan says Iranian mortar attack kills civilian
QUETTA, Pakistan Iranian mortar fire on Saturday killed a Pakistani civilian in the western Baluchistan province that shares a long border with Iran, a regional Pakistani official said.
KABUL The Taliban on Wednesday attacked targets in different parts of Kabul, the Afghan capital, including an intelligence services facility, a police building and an army recruitment centre, a spokesman for the militant group said.
Earlier an explosion rocked a police headquarters in the western part of the city. A senior army official also reported an attack on a building on its eastern outskirts.
COLOMBO Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.