KABUL The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in eastern Kabul on Wednesday which police said targeted a housing compound for westerners in the city.

"One of our mujahideen detonated his car in front of a military base. Other mujahideen are inside the base fighting. There are very heavy casualties for the enemy," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a phone call.

U.S. President Barack Obama left Kabul only hours before the attacks after signing a strategic agreement with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)