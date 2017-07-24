FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 12 dead, 10 wounded in Kabul blast, official says
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
July 24, 2017 / 3:46 AM / 2 days ago

At least 12 dead, 10 wounded in Kabul blast, official says

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide car bombing in the west of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday has more than doubled to 12, with at least 10 people wounded, acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Danish said the casualty toll could rise further. Police said earlier that a suicide attacker had detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing at least five, although the target of the attack remained unclear.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Paul Tait

