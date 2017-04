KABUL, Sept 16 A bomb attack near the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed four troops from the NATO-led international military force on Tuesday, the coalition said in a statement.

At least five were wounded in the blast, which was claimed by the Taliban. Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Ayub Salangi earlier said on Twitter a suicide car bomber had targeted a convoy of foreign troops. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Paul Tait)