KABUL Aug 22 A car bomb outside a Kabul hospital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread casualties among Afghan civilians, although it appeared to have targeted a vehicle carrying foreign citizens, witnesses and security sources said,

At least one foreigner was among the 10 killed by the bomb that wounded 60 people, foreign ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Dominic Evans)