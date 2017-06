An Afghan policeman past walked next to a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday its embassy building in the Afghan capital Kabul was damaged in an explosion that killed at least 80 people, adding that its staff at the mission were unharmed.

The bomb, one of the deadliest in Kabul and coming at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, has also wounded hundreds of people.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)