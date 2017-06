ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL At least 67 wounded have been taken to Kabul hospitals following a powerful car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the ministry of public health said.

Police said several people were killed in the explosion, which occurred in an area close to many foreign embassies and government offices.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Michael Perry)