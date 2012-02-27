Three U.S. soldiers killed, one wounded by Afghan soldier
JALALABAD, Afghanistan Three American soldiers were killed and one wounded on Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, according to officials.
JALALABAD, Afghanistan Three people were killed and five wounded when a powerful car bomb exploded at the gates of Jalalabad airport in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, police told Reuters.
The casualties appeared to be civilians, said Obaidullah Talwar, a senior police detective for eastern Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is capital.
There was no immediate indication whether the blast was linked to deadly protests and riots that have racked Afghanistan since copies of the Koran were inadvertently burned at a major NATO base last week.
(Reporting by Rafiq Sherzad; Editing by Paul Tait)
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan At least three Afghan policemen were killed and two wounded when an American military aircraft opened fire during an operation in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.