Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
HERAT, Afghanistan A roadside bomb exploded under a van in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 17 people and wounding nine, mostly women and children returning from a wedding, a local official said on Friday.
The bombing took place mid afternoon in the relatively peaceful province of Farah and was detonated as a procession of vehicles following the bride and groom passed along a rural road.
"Most of the victims are women and children," said Abdul Rahman Zwandai, a spokesman for the local government. "The Taliban are responsible for this. They want to create fear by staging such attacks." (Reporting by Sharafuddin Sharafyar; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ron Popeski)
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
BERLIN Germany will now deport to Afghanistan only criminals and people it considers a threat, after a bombing in the Afghan capitol of Kabul killed at least 80 people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.